Serious problems with water supply in Crimea after Kakhovka HPP destruction
Serious problems with the water supply in the temporarily occupied Crimea have arisen after the Russians carried out a terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), effectively destroying it.
Source: National Resistance Center
Quote: "Serious problems with the water supply have appeared in temporarily occupied Crimea since the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP.
At the same time, Moscow handlers instructed the head of the peninsula occupation administration [Sergey] Aksyonov to keep the critical situation quiet. The occupiers do not have a clear plan on how to solve the problem of providing fresh water to the inhabitants of the peninsula. This is why the occupation administration is trying to avoid wide coverage of the situation regarding the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam and its impact on the water supply to the peninsula through the North Crimean Canal."
Details: The National Resistance Center believes that such actions indicate that the occupiers have doubts about their ability to retain power in Crimea.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas began. The explosion on the dam began to cause problems with the water supply in Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that the recent disaster at the Kakhovka HPP created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory, and has not increased the occupiers’ chances of staying on this land.
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported that as of noon on 10 June, 27 people were still missing in Kherson Oblast following Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). Four people have died.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out about the shameful indifference of international organisations to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russians.
