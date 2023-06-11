All Sections
Serious problems with water supply in Crimea after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 02:15
BREAK OF THE DAM OF KAKHOVKA HPP. PHOTO BY MAXAR

Serious problems with the water supply in the temporarily occupied Crimea have arisen after the Russians carried out a terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), effectively destroying it.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Serious problems with the water supply have appeared in temporarily occupied Crimea since the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP.

At the same time, Moscow handlers instructed the head of the peninsula occupation administration [Sergey] Aksyonov to keep the critical situation quiet. The occupiers do not have a clear plan on how to solve the problem of providing fresh water to the inhabitants of the peninsula. This is why the occupation administration is trying to avoid wide coverage of the situation regarding the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam and its impact on the water supply to the peninsula through the North Crimean Canal."

Details: The National Resistance Center believes that such actions indicate that the occupiers have doubts about their ability to retain power in Crimea.

Background:

