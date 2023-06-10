Zelenskyy on destruction of Kakhovka power plant: A shameful indifference persists amongst certain world actors
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out about the shameful indifference of international organisations to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
Source: President's evening address
Quote: "Now, unfortunately, we see that at some levels in the world there is simply a shameful indifference to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP.
When international organisations that are supposed to protect life on a global scale do not have time to form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory even in a week, when some world actors do not even dare to come out with clear and strong statements condemning this latest Russian war crime, terrorists simply feed on this weakness of the world, this indifference – it encourages them. And we must overcome this. And we will overcome it."
Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is putting pressure on, and encouraging, international organisations and international support to be present in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.
He noted that over 3,000 people have already been evacuated from the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast. In the Russian-occupied territory, however, "it is only possible to help people in some areas – Russian terrorists are doing all they can to ensure there are as many victims of the disaster as possible."
The president stressed that Russia is not providing any real help to people in the flooded areas – not for the sake of propaganda, but for the sake of people.
The Russian state and the Russian leadership must bear separate fair and strict responsibility for all this, he said.
"And international organisations should work [in the areas] where we have not yet liberated our territories. Every life is important - the whole of Kherson Oblast, the whole of the south. Every town and village. We will do everything possible and impossible to help all our people," Zelenskyy said.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian occupiers.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. Ukrhydroenergo, the national regulator, said the reservoir was expected to be drained within the next four days.
- Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas began. The explosion on the dam began to cause problems with the water supply in Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that the recent disaster at the Kakhovka HPP created by the Russians will not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory, and has not increased the occupiers’ chances of staying on this land.
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported that as of noon on 10 June, 27 people were still missing in Kherson Oblast following Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). Four people have died.
