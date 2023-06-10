All Sections
Zelenskyy on destruction of Kakhovka power plant: A shameful indifference persists amongst certain world actors

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 19:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out about the shameful indifference of international organisations to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Now, unfortunately, we see that at some levels in the world there is simply a shameful indifference to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP. 

When international organisations that are supposed to protect life on a global scale do not have time to form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory even in a week, when some world actors do not even dare to come out with clear and strong statements condemning this latest Russian war crime, terrorists simply feed on this weakness of the world, this indifference – it encourages them. And we must overcome this. And we will overcome it."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is putting pressure on, and encouraging, international organisations and international support to be present in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

He noted that over 3,000 people have already been evacuated from the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast. In the Russian-occupied territory, however, "it is only possible to help people in some areas – Russian terrorists are doing all they can to ensure there are as many victims of the disaster as possible."

The president stressed that Russia is not providing any real help to people in the flooded areas – not for the sake of propaganda, but for the sake of people.

The Russian state and the Russian leadership must bear separate fair and strict responsibility for all this, he said.

"And international organisations should work [in the areas] where we have not yet liberated our territories. Every life is important - the whole of Kherson Oblast, the whole of the south. Every town and village. We will do everything possible and impossible to help all our people," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian occupiers.

Background: 

Background:



