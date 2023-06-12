Flood following Russians' destruction of Kakhovka power plant has claimed lives of at least 10 Ukrainians

According to preliminary reports, 10 people have died and 42 people are considered missing as a result of the floods caused by the Russian occupiers blowing up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: According to confirmed data, on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 8 Ukrainians died in Kherson Oblast and 2 in Mykolaiv Oblast, while 42 people are considered missing, including seven children.

Klymenko said information from the river's left (eastern) bank was coming in as well, but it needs to be checked.

Quote: "Of course, we also receive information about fatalities from the left bank. You know that yesterday the enemy fired on some of our citizens as they were trying to cross to the right bank, and three people were killed and several more were wounded.

We are monitoring such information; as soon as we have more reliable information about the dead or injured citizens who are still on the islands or on the left bank, we will make it public and official."

