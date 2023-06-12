Flood following Russians' destruction of Kakhovka power plant has claimed lives of at least 10 Ukrainians
According to preliminary reports, 10 people have died and 42 people are considered missing as a result of the floods caused by the Russian occupiers blowing up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
Source: Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast
Details: According to confirmed data, on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 8 Ukrainians died in Kherson Oblast and 2 in Mykolaiv Oblast, while 42 people are considered missing, including seven children.
Klymenko said information from the river's left (eastern) bank was coming in as well, but it needs to be checked.
Quote: "Of course, we also receive information about fatalities from the left bank. You know that yesterday the enemy fired on some of our citizens as they were trying to cross to the right bank, and three people were killed and several more were wounded.
We are monitoring such information; as soon as we have more reliable information about the dead or injured citizens who are still on the islands or on the left bank, we will make it public and official."
Read more: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson
Background:
- On the night of 5-6 June 2023, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying the turbine hall and the plant itself, which is beyond repair now. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir flooded towns and villages, and evacuations began.
- The media reported that US intelligence indicated Russia was most likely involved in the explosion. US satellites also recorded an explosion at the Kakhovka HPP shortly before its destruction.
- The International Criminal Court (ICC) has begun an investigation into the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians, with ICC representatives recently visiting Kherson Oblast.
