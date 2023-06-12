All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Flood following Russians' destruction of Kakhovka power plant has claimed lives of at least 10 Ukrainians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 June 2023, 12:49
Flood following Russians' destruction of Kakhovka power plant has claimed lives of at least 10 Ukrainians

According to preliminary reports, 10 people have died and 42 people are considered missing as a result of the floods caused by the Russian occupiers blowing up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: According to confirmed data, on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 8 Ukrainians died in Kherson Oblast and 2 in Mykolaiv Oblast, while 42 people are considered missing, including seven children.

Klymenko said information from the river's left (eastern) bank was coming in as well, but it needs to be checked.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Of course, we also receive information about fatalities from the left bank. You know that yesterday the enemy fired on some of our citizens as they were trying to cross to the right bank, and three people were killed and several more were wounded.

We are monitoring such information; as soon as we have more reliable information about the dead or injured citizens who are still on the islands or on the left bank, we will make it public and official."

Read more: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: