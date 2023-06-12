All Sections
7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 12 June 2023, 21:31
7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
PHOTO OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Seven settlements have been liberated on the Donetsk and Tavriia fronts over the past week during the counteroffensive operation.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Details: According to Maliar, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have liberated the settlements of Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozhove, Makarivka and Blahodatne.

She added that the group of offensive troops has advanced a total of 6.5 km, and the area of territory that Ukraine has taken back under its control is 90 square kilometres.

Background: On 12 June, Ukrainian defenders announced that they had liberated Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Storozhove and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast.

On 11 June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of Blahodatne and Makarivka, also in Donetsk Oblast.

