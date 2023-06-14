Destroying passports: Russians increase pressure on Ukrainians flooded in Kherson Oblast

The Russians have taken advantage of the consequences of the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to increase occupation pressure on Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "With the start of the mass evacuation of the population from the flooded area, the command of the Russian occupation forces introduced additional strict filtering measures to identify citizens with pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

At checkpoints, Russian servicemen forced people to pay large sums of money and hand over valuables and jewellery found during searches in order to be allowed to leave for safety.

In addition, the Russian invaders took away and immediately destroyed Ukraine-issued passports, birth certificates and other documents obtained in Ukraine. The invaders also stole personal property from homes abandoned by their owners."

Details: At the same time, in propaganda videos, representatives of the Russian occupation administrations claimed to have allegedly successfully evacuated civilians, although no practical measures were taken to do so.

The occupiers also banned the work of local volunteers who wanted to provide humanitarian aid (food, water, clothing, medicine, etc.) to the victims of the flood.

