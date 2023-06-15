All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IAEA Director General speaks of what he saw at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 21:53
IAEA Director General speaks of what he saw at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

After his visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressed the utmost need for maintaining the required  levels of water in the pond that are essential for cooling the nuclear station; especially critical  after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

Source: Rafael Grossi's post on Twitter

Details: On 15 June, the IAEA Director General visited the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP for the third time.

Advertisement:
 

After the visit, Grossi noted that one of the key consequences of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is a decrease in the water level in the cooling pond of the ZNPP, which is essential for the plant's safety.

Currently, the water level is remaining at a sufficient level to ensure that the station can maintain safety "for a certain period of time," he said.

 

Grossi added this will be monitored by IAEA very carefully.

As he was leaving the occupied ZNPP, Grossi was shown the destroyed bridge on the front line of Russian and Ukrainian forces.

He noted that he had collected enough data and the IAEA would monitor the situation further.

Background:

Read more:

Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: