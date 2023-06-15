IAEA Director General speaks of what he saw at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

After his visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressed the utmost need for maintaining the required levels of water in the pond that are essential for cooling the nuclear station; especially critical after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

Source: Rafael Grossi's post on Twitter

Details: On 15 June, the IAEA Director General visited the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP for the third time.

After the visit, Grossi noted that one of the key consequences of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is a decrease in the water level in the cooling pond of the ZNPP, which is essential for the plant's safety.

Currently, the water level is remaining at a sufficient level to ensure that the station can maintain safety "for a certain period of time," he said.

Grossi added this will be monitored by IAEA very carefully.

My visit to #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is the first after I established the @iaeaorg 5 principles for protecting the plant and avoiding a nuclear accident, which reinforce the essential role of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission at Zaporizhzhya #ISAMZ. pic.twitter.com/52DUyF7c9n — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 15, 2023

As he was leaving the occupied ZNPP, Grossi was shown the destroyed bridge on the front line of Russian and Ukrainian forces.

He noted that he had collected enough data and the IAEA would monitor the situation further.

My statement from the contact point between Ukrainian and Russian forces as we return from the #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/E7y8HRVKAs — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 15, 2023

Background:

