All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IAEA Director General speaks of what he saw at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 21:53
IAEA Director General speaks of what he saw at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

After his visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressed the utmost need for maintaining the required  levels of water in the pond that are essential for cooling the nuclear station; especially critical  after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

Source: Rafael Grossi's post on Twitter

Details: On 15 June, the IAEA Director General visited the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP for the third time.

 

After the visit, Grossi noted that one of the key consequences of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is a decrease in the water level in the cooling pond of the ZNPP, which is essential for the plant's safety.

Advertisement:

Currently, the water level is remaining at a sufficient level to ensure that the station can maintain safety "for a certain period of time," he said.

 

Grossi added this will be monitored by IAEA very carefully.

As he was leaving the occupied ZNPP, Grossi was shown the destroyed bridge on the front line of Russian and Ukrainian forces.

He noted that he had collected enough data and the IAEA would monitor the situation further.

Background:

Read more:

Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: