Ukrainian Railways arranges evacuation trains due to blowing up of Kakhovska HPP by Russians

Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways – ed.] has arranged additional trains for the evacuation of residents of Kherson and nearby villages after the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The first train will leave Kherson at 12:00.

Quote: "Ukrzaliznytsia is helping local authorities with the evacuation of residents of Kherson and nearby villages due to the enemy's blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

The first evacuation train will leave Kherson at 12:00. Additional evacuation trains will be scheduled if necessary."

