Ukrainian Railways arranges evacuation trains due to blowing up of Kakhovska HPP by Russians
Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways – ed.] has arranged additional trains for the evacuation of residents of Kherson and nearby villages after the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The first train will leave Kherson at 12:00.
Source: Ukrzaliznytsia
Quote: "Ukrzaliznytsia is helping local authorities with the evacuation of residents of Kherson and nearby villages due to the enemy's blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.
The first evacuation train will leave Kherson at 12:00. Additional evacuation trains will be scheduled if necessary."
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. The dam and the power plant's engine room were completely destroyed. Water is moving in a large flow and very fast. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they have started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.
- According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.
- Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.
- The electricity supply was cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.
- Zelenskyy has called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.
