Maxar posts new satellite photos of flooded Kherson Oblast

Maxar Technologies company has published new satellite images of southern Ukraine, which show the extent of the destruction caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Reuters, The Guardian

Details: Maxar reported that the images cover more than 2,500 square kilometres between Nova Kakhovka and the Dnipro Bay southwest of the city of Kherson.

Quote from Maxar: "The Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant has been largely destroyed and few structures remain."

Background:

