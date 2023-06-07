Maxar posts new satellite photos of flooded Kherson Oblast
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:41
Maxar Technologies company has published new satellite images of southern Ukraine, which show the extent of the destruction caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
Source: Reuters, The Guardian
Details: Maxar reported that the images cover more than 2,500 square kilometres between Nova Kakhovka and the Dnipro Bay southwest of the city of Kherson.
Quote from Maxar: "The Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant has been largely destroyed and few structures remain."
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty, has published the first satellite image of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) that was destroyed by the occupiers.
- Destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
- One week before the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up, Russia authorised the non-investigation of accidents at hazardous facilities that occurred because of "military operations" and terrorist attacks.
- Early reports indicate that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up by the 205th Separate Cossack Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian armed forces. Some names of the alleged accomplices are also known.
