All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Maxar posts new satellite photos of flooded Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:41
Maxar posts new satellite photos of flooded Kherson Oblast

Maxar Technologies company has published new satellite images of southern Ukraine, which show the extent of the destruction caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Reuters, The Guardian

Details: Maxar reported that the images cover more than 2,500 square kilometres between Nova Kakhovka and the Dnipro Bay southwest of the city of Kherson.

Quote from Maxar: "The Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant has been largely destroyed and few structures remain."

Advertisement:
Після
Before
Після
After
До
Before
Після
After
До
Before
Після
After

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: