All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine seeks air defence systems for the south, which Russia has been attacking heavily for 4 days in a row

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 21 July 2023, 00:25
Ukraine seeks air defence systems for the south, which Russia has been attacking heavily for 4 days in a row
CONSEQUENCES OF A MISSILE ATTACK IN Mykolaiv on 20 July, Photo from Oleksandr Sienkevych's Telegram

The Ukrainian government is negotiating with partners for additional air defence systems to protect Odesa, Mykolaiv and other cities in the rear, which have particularly suffered from massive Russian attacks in recent days.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 20 July 

Quote: "In just four days of this week, since Monday, Russian terrorists have already used almost 70 missiles of various types, almost 90 ‘Shaheds’ against our state, and to a significant extent - against Odesa and Odesa region, Mykolaiv, our other southern cities and communities.

Advertisement:

Of course, our warriors managed to shoot down some of the enemy missiles and drones, and I thank each of our defenders of the sky for this... But unfortunately, the capacity of Ukrainian air defence is not yet enough to protect the entire Ukrainian sky... 

We are working with our partners as actively as possible to obtain additional air defence systems that can provide peace and security to our Odesa and all other cities and communities of our country."

Details: The President thanked those who helped Ukrainian cities to overcome the consequences of Russian strikes: Odesa and Oblast, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, border Oblasts, Donetsk.

Quote: "I thank all the rescuers, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, local authorities... I thank everyone who works for the sake of people and Ukraine. The victims of Russian strikes are being provided with the necessary assistance. 

Again and again, I thank the employees of our ports and transport infrastructure in general who are doing everything to preserve Ukraine's export potential and our access to the global economy."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: