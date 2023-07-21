All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine seeks air defence systems for the south, which Russia has been attacking heavily for 4 days in a row

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 21 July 2023, 00:25
Ukraine seeks air defence systems for the south, which Russia has been attacking heavily for 4 days in a row
CONSEQUENCES OF A MISSILE ATTACK IN Mykolaiv on 20 July, Photo from Oleksandr Sienkevych's Telegram

The Ukrainian government is negotiating with partners for additional air defence systems to protect Odesa, Mykolaiv and other cities in the rear, which have particularly suffered from massive Russian attacks in recent days.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 20 July 

Quote: "In just four days of this week, since Monday, Russian terrorists have already used almost 70 missiles of various types, almost 90 ‘Shaheds’ against our state, and to a significant extent - against Odesa and Odesa region, Mykolaiv, our other southern cities and communities.

Of course, our warriors managed to shoot down some of the enemy missiles and drones, and I thank each of our defenders of the sky for this... But unfortunately, the capacity of Ukrainian air defence is not yet enough to protect the entire Ukrainian sky... 

Advertisement:

We are working with our partners as actively as possible to obtain additional air defence systems that can provide peace and security to our Odesa and all other cities and communities of our country."

Details: The President thanked those who helped Ukrainian cities to overcome the consequences of Russian strikes: Odesa and Oblast, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, border Oblasts, Donetsk.

Quote: "I thank all the rescuers, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, local authorities... I thank everyone who works for the sake of people and Ukraine. The victims of Russian strikes are being provided with the necessary assistance. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Again and again, I thank the employees of our ports and transport infrastructure in general who are doing everything to preserve Ukraine's export potential and our access to the global economy."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: