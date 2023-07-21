Ukraine seeks air defence systems for the south, which Russia has been attacking heavily for 4 days in a row

The Ukrainian government is negotiating with partners for additional air defence systems to protect Odesa, Mykolaiv and other cities in the rear, which have particularly suffered from massive Russian attacks in recent days.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 20 July

Quote: "In just four days of this week, since Monday, Russian terrorists have already used almost 70 missiles of various types, almost 90 ‘Shaheds’ against our state, and to a significant extent - against Odesa and Odesa region, Mykolaiv, our other southern cities and communities.

Advertisement:

Of course, our warriors managed to shoot down some of the enemy missiles and drones, and I thank each of our defenders of the sky for this... But unfortunately, the capacity of Ukrainian air defence is not yet enough to protect the entire Ukrainian sky...

We are working with our partners as actively as possible to obtain additional air defence systems that can provide peace and security to our Odesa and all other cities and communities of our country."

Details: The President thanked those who helped Ukrainian cities to overcome the consequences of Russian strikes: Odesa and Oblast, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, border Oblasts, Donetsk.

Quote: "I thank all the rescuers, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, local authorities... I thank everyone who works for the sake of people and Ukraine. The victims of Russian strikes are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Again and again, I thank the employees of our ports and transport infrastructure in general who are doing everything to preserve Ukraine's export potential and our access to the global economy."

Background:

On 17 July, Russia terminated the grain agreement with Ukraine, withdrew security guarantees for the grain corridor, and threatened to fire on foreign ships sailing to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

At the same time, since the beginning of the week, Russian troops have been attacking Odesa and other cities in the south of Ukraine with greater intensity. On the night of 18-19 July, Russia attacked grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, causing damage to traders' infrastructure and civilian infrastructure. On the night of 19-20 July, the centre of Odesa was also hit by a Russian strike.

The port of Odesa also came under Russian fire on 11 July, before Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that strikes on Odesa and Mykolaiv on 20 July which killed civilians were acts of revenge for damaging the Crimean Bridge on 17 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!