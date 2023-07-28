All Sections
Fencer Olha Kharlan: Russia is terrorist in sports, rules have to change

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 28 July 2023, 00:44
Fencer Olha Kharlan: Russia is terrorist in sports, rules have to change
Olha Kharlan. Photo: FIE

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, who was disqualified after refusing to shake the hand of her Russian opponent, Anna Smirnova, after their match at a Milan tournament, has said that it is impossible to force peace, and that sporting rules have to change to match the reality.

Source: Olha Kharlan in an Instagram video address to her supporters on 27 July

Quote from Kharlan: "As you can see, today was a very tough and important day. What happened has brought up a lot of questions but also has provided some answers. We have found out that the country that terrorises our state, our people, and our families, is also terrorising sports.

Advertisement:

What happened today is what had to happen. I didn’t want to shake this athlete’s hand; I followed my heart.

When I found out that they wanted to withdraw me from the tournament, disqualify me, and give me a black card – it nearly killed me. [It hurt me] so much I screamed in pain."

Details: Kharlan said that the support on social media and from fighters defending Ukraine had brought her back to life.

Quote from Kharlan: "Peace can’t be forced on anyone. Especially Ukrainians. Never. No handshakes. Never. That’s how it’ll always be.

Like everyone in this world, I know that the rules have to change, because the world is changing.

But I can’t put into words how you’ve all made me feel. I’m grateful to each of you, I feel it all. You’re in my heart. Glory to Ukraine."

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Kharlan Olga (@olgakharlan)

Background:

  • On 26 July, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, said Ukrainian athletes will be able to compete alongside Belarusians and Russians if they participate in the competition under a neutral flag.
  • On 27 July, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan for not showing respect for her Russian opponent after a victory in a match. Kharlan defeated Anna Smirnova, a Russian, and refused to shake her hand afterwards.
  • Vadym Gutzeit, the Minister of Youth and Sports and head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, said that Smirnova, who competed under a neutral flag, had provoked Kharlan. The head coach of the Ukrainian national fencing team, Nataliia Konrad, said that the FIE had changed the rules for athletes’ greetings without a warning on 26 July, the day before the start of the Milan championship.
  • Ukrainians have been expressing their support for Kharlan via social media.
  • Elina Svitolina, a renowned Ukrainian tennis player, also supported Kharlan’s refusal to shake her Russian opponent’s hand.

