Fencer Olha Kharlan: Russia is terrorist in sports, rules have to change

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, who was disqualified after refusing to shake the hand of her Russian opponent, Anna Smirnova, after their match at a Milan tournament, has said that it is impossible to force peace, and that sporting rules have to change to match the reality.

Source: Olha Kharlan in an Instagram video address to her supporters on 27 July

Quote from Kharlan: "As you can see, today was a very tough and important day. What happened has brought up a lot of questions but also has provided some answers. We have found out that the country that terrorises our state, our people, and our families, is also terrorising sports.

What happened today is what had to happen. I didn’t want to shake this athlete’s hand; I followed my heart.

When I found out that they wanted to withdraw me from the tournament, disqualify me, and give me a black card – it nearly killed me. [It hurt me] so much I screamed in pain."

Details: Kharlan said that the support on social media and from fighters defending Ukraine had brought her back to life.

Quote from Kharlan: "Peace can’t be forced on anyone. Especially Ukrainians. Never. No handshakes. Never. That’s how it’ll always be.

Like everyone in this world, I know that the rules have to change, because the world is changing.

But I can’t put into words how you’ve all made me feel. I’m grateful to each of you, I feel it all. You’re in my heart. Glory to Ukraine."

Background:

On 26 July, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, said Ukrainian athletes will be able to compete alongside Belarusians and Russians if they participate in the competition under a neutral flag.

On 27 July, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan for not showing respect for her Russian opponent after a victory in a match. Kharlan defeated Anna Smirnova, a Russian, and refused to shake her hand afterwards.

Vadym Gutzeit, the Minister of Youth and Sports and head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, said that Smirnova, who competed under a neutral flag, had provoked Kharlan. The head coach of the Ukrainian national fencing team, Nataliia Konrad, said that the FIE had changed the rules for athletes’ greetings without a warning on 26 July, the day before the start of the Milan championship.

Ukrainians have been expressing their support for Kharlan via social media.

Elina Svitolina, a renowned Ukrainian tennis player, also supported Kharlan’s refusal to shake her Russian opponent’s hand.

