All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lviv Oblast missile strike: number of casualties rises

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 14:55
Lviv Oblast missile strike: number of casualties rises
Photo from Maksym Kozytskyi's Telegram

The number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast on the night of 14-15 August has risen to 19.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Six [of the people who sustained injuries] are aged 62 to 75. Most casualties have been diagnosed with bruises, cut wounds, and acute stress reactions. The 10-year-old child I mentioned earlier has a bruised foot."

Details: Kozytskyi said that people with injuries are receiving treatment.

 
 

Background

  • Early on 15 August, Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, hitting an industrial facility in Lutsk (killing three people), several residential buildings in Lviv, and an industrial facility in Dnipro (causing a fire and injuring two people). Explosions also occurred in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast and in the city of Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.
  • Earlier reports stated 15 people were injured in Lviv Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: