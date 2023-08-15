All Sections
Lviv Oblast missile strike: number of casualties rises

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 14:55
Photo from Maksym Kozytskyi's Telegram

The number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast on the night of 14-15 August has risen to 19.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Six [of the people who sustained injuries] are aged 62 to 75. Most casualties have been diagnosed with bruises, cut wounds, and acute stress reactions. The 10-year-old child I mentioned earlier has a bruised foot."

Details: Kozytskyi said that people with injuries are receiving treatment.

Background

  • Early on 15 August, Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, hitting an industrial facility in Lutsk (killing three people), several residential buildings in Lviv, and an industrial facility in Dnipro (causing a fire and injuring two people). Explosions also occurred in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast and in the city of Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.
  • Earlier reports stated 15 people were injured in Lviv Oblast.

