Lviv Oblast missile strike: number of casualties rises
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 14:55
The number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast on the night of 14-15 August has risen to 19.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kozytskyi: "Six [of the people who sustained injuries] are aged 62 to 75. Most casualties have been diagnosed with bruises, cut wounds, and acute stress reactions. The 10-year-old child I mentioned earlier has a bruised foot."
Details: Kozytskyi said that people with injuries are receiving treatment.
Background:
- Early on 15 August, Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, hitting an industrial facility in Lutsk (killing three people), several residential buildings in Lviv, and an industrial facility in Dnipro (causing a fire and injuring two people). Explosions also occurred in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast and in the city of Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.
- Earlier reports stated 15 people were injured in Lviv Oblast.
