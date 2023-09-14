All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New satellite image shows damaged air defence in Crimea

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 14 September 2023, 15:23
New satellite image shows damaged air defence in Crimea
S-400 Triumph system damaged near Yevpatoriya, satellite image by Planet Labs and Radio Liberty

An image taken by a satellite on the morning of 14 September has confirmed that Russian Triumph S-400 Russian air defence systems near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea were damaged.

Source: Radio Svoboda

Details: Radio Svoboda has received a high-resolution satellite image taken on the morning of 14 September, which confirms the Ukrainian strike on the positions of S-400 air defence systems near Yevpatoriia on Thursday night.

Advertisement:
Уражені під Євпаторією системи С-400
DAMAGED S-400 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS NEAR YEVPATORIIA ON 14 SEPTEMBER 2023.
PHOTO: PLANET LABS INC VIA RADIO SVOBODA

The Planet Labs image shows a black spot in the place where air defence systems were recently located.

Previously: On the morning of 14 September, OSINT researchers posted a satellite image taken two weeks ago which shows the undamaged Russian Triumph S-400 Russian air defence system near Yevpatoriia.

Системи російької ППО С-400 під Євпаторією 28.08.2023
RUSSIAN S-400 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS NEAR YEVPATORIIA ON 28 AUGUST 2023. 
Photo: Planet via OSINTtechnical

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
  • UP's source said that the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: