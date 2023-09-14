New satellite image shows damaged air defence in Crimea

An image taken by a satellite on the morning of 14 September has confirmed that Russian Triumph S-400 Russian air defence systems near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea were damaged.

Source: Radio Svoboda

Details: Radio Svoboda has received a high-resolution satellite image taken on the morning of 14 September, which confirms the Ukrainian strike on the positions of S-400 air defence systems near Yevpatoriia on Thursday night.

DAMAGED S-400 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS NEAR YEVPATORIIA ON 14 SEPTEMBER 2023. PHOTO: PLANET LABS INC VIA RADIO SVOBODA

The Planet Labs image shows a black spot in the place where air defence systems were recently located.

Previously: On the morning of 14 September, OSINT researchers posted a satellite image taken two weeks ago which shows the undamaged Russian Triumph S-400 Russian air defence system near Yevpatoriia.

RUSSIAN S-400 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS NEAR YEVPATORIIA ON 28 AUGUST 2023. Photo: Planet via OSINTtechnical

Background:

Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

UP's source said that the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion.

UP's source said that the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion.