New satellite image shows damaged air defence in Crimea
An image taken by a satellite on the morning of 14 September has confirmed that Russian Triumph S-400 Russian air defence systems near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea were damaged.
Source: Radio Svoboda
Details: Radio Svoboda has received a high-resolution satellite image taken on the morning of 14 September, which confirms the Ukrainian strike on the positions of S-400 air defence systems near Yevpatoriia on Thursday night.
The Planet Labs image shows a black spot in the place where air defence systems were recently located.
Previously: On the morning of 14 September, OSINT researchers posted a satellite image taken two weeks ago which shows the undamaged Russian Triumph S-400 Russian air defence system near Yevpatoriia.
Background:
- Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
- UP's source said that the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion.
