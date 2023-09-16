All Sections
Liberation of Andriivka: 3rd Brigade's assault troops release unique GoPro footage

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 14:14
Liberation of Andriivka: 3rd Brigade's assault troops release unique GoPro footage
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have posted new footage of the operation to liberate Andriivka in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 3rd Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy was firing mortars, and the mortar bomb explosions were getting closer and closer. The assault troops continued to hunt the enemy down in the middle of the battlefield — in a village teeming with Russians."

Details: The video shows offensive actions by soldiers of the 3rd Company of the 1st Assault Battalion of the brigade.

It’s clear from the images of burned trees and destroyed buildings that Russia has levelled this settlement to the ground.

Read more: Nowhere to plant a flag in Andriivka, it's destroyed

Background:

  • Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar claimed that Ukraine's Defence Forces had liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front. The command of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially retracted her statement, saying it was incorrect and premature. Ukrainian defenders said heavy fighting was ongoing near the settlements of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.
  • Later Hanna Maliar explained this was a "communication failure" between several information sources reporting directly from the scene of events.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on 15 September that the Armed Forces had gained control of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast following assault operations and were continuing to conduct offensive operations. They also had partial success near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.
  • The 3rd Assault Brigade released a video of the mop-up of Andriivka: its fighters launched a UAV with a loudspeaker into the sky and the commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion gave the Russians an ultimatum: captivity or death.

