Bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants found in Israel

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:21
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants found in Israel
The Israeli military. Stock photo: israeli defence forces on twitter (x)

The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.

Source: The Associated Press; The Times of Israel and Haaretz

Quote from the Associated Press: "Israel’s military said about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israeli territory as, as it said, it had largely gained control in the country’s south and ‘restored full control’ over the border on the fourth day of fighting following an unprecedented surprise attack."

Details: Richard Hecht, Israel Defence Forces spokesman, said that no Hamas militant has crossed the border with Israel since last night, although infiltration is still possible.

Israel previously reported 900 soldiers and civilians killed, while Palestinian authorities reported 700 killed in Gaza and the West Bank.

Background:

