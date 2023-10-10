Bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants found in Israel
The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.
Source: The Associated Press; The Times of Israel and Haaretz
Quote from the Associated Press: "Israel’s military said about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israeli territory as, as it said, it had largely gained control in the country’s south and ‘restored full control’ over the border on the fourth day of fighting following an unprecedented surprise attack."
Details: Richard Hecht, Israel Defence Forces spokesman, said that no Hamas militant has crossed the border with Israel since last night, although infiltration is still possible.
Israel previously reported 900 soldiers and civilians killed, while Palestinian authorities reported 700 killed in Gaza and the West Bank.
Background:
- On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants; fires surged through Israeli cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
- The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- It was also reported that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
- The Israeli Defence Forces said that over the night of 9-10 October, they struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.
