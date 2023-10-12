Zelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Avdiivka. We are holding our positions. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that determine how this war will end. We all must remember this."

Avdiivka PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

Details: Zelenskyy also posted several photos from Avdiivka.

PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, reported that the fighting in the city has not stopped for the third day, and the situation is tense, but under control.

Quote from Barabash: "The situation is very tense for the third day. The fighting around the city does not stop, the shelling does not stop − both on the [Ukrainian] positions and the city itself. This night passed more or less calmly, because there were several small attacks on the city itself. Another missile attack from the air occurred at 02:55".

Details: Barabash clarified that there were about 30-35 air missile strikes in the past two days. At night, the Russians struck the so-called "government quarter", but there was no information about wounded or dead civilians.

Barabash also reported that the Ukrainian military tried to counterattack in certain places.

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said that starting from 06:00 on 10 October, Russian troops had been launching large-scale attacks on the city.

In the evening report on 10 October, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian army had intensified its offensive on the Avdiivka front with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the Russian attacks around Avdiivka and concluded that these advances at tactical level are unlikely to lead to broader operational and strategic victories.

