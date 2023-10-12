All Sections
Zelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:30
Zelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
Avdiivka PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Avdiivka. We are holding our positions. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that determine how this war will end. We all must remember this."

Avdiivka
PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM 

Details: Zelenskyy also posted several photos from Avdiivka. 

 
PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM 
 
PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM 

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, reported that the fighting in the city has not stopped for the third day, and the situation is tense, but under control.

Quote from Barabash: "The situation is very tense for the third day. The fighting around the city does not stop, the shelling does not stop − both on the [Ukrainian] positions and the city itself. This night passed more or less calmly, because there were several small attacks on the city itself. Another missile attack from the air occurred at 02:55".

Details: Barabash clarified that there were about 30-35 air missile strikes in the past two days. At night, the Russians struck the so-called "government quarter", but there was no information about wounded or dead civilians.

Barabash also reported that the Ukrainian military tried to counterattack in certain places.

Background:

Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk region
Avdiivka
