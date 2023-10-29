All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 08:44
Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile
The sign reading Myrhorod district. photo: poltava.to

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: It was confirmed that there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

The Air Force added that there were no "serious consequences".

They clarified that it was a Kh-59 missile launched from a Su-34 bomber from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with five Shahed attack UAVs and a Kh-59 missile on the night of 28-29 October. All drones were shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poltava Oblastmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Poltava Oblast
Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration reveals aftermath of attack on Myrhorod
Russians attacked Poltava Oblast, injuring 2 adults and child
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast: Explosion rocks Myrhorod district
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: