Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 08:44
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast on the night of 28-29 October.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: It was confirmed that there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.
The Air Force added that there were no "serious consequences".
They clarified that it was a Kh-59 missile launched from a Su-34 bomber from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.
All emergency services are working at the scene.
Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with five Shahed attack UAVs and a Kh-59 missile on the night of 28-29 October. All drones were shot down.
