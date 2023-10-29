Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: It was confirmed that there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Air Force added that there were no "serious consequences".

They clarified that it was a Kh-59 missile launched from a Su-34 bomber from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with five Shahed attack UAVs and a Kh-59 missile on the night of 28-29 October. All drones were shot down.

