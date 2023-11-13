All Sections
Russian attacks kill man and injure woman in Kherson Oblast, 3 more people confirmed injured in Avdiivka

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 13 November 2023, 08:28
Russian attacks kill man and injure woman in Kherson Oblast, 3 more people confirmed injured in Avdiivka
KHERSON OBLAST CONTINUES TO BE UNDER ATTACK. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Russian attacks have killed a man in Kherson Oblast over the past day, with  his wife being taken to hospital . In addition, three people were confirmed wounded in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Moroz, Acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro District in the city of Kherson on Sunday morning. A 64-year-old man died in his own garden from a blast injury received during the attack. His 64-year-old wife was taken to hospital with a closed head injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to her legs. She is in a moderate condition.

In total, the Russian army conducted 53 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, firing 279 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, AGS grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

On 12 November, the authorities in Donetsk Oblast managed to establish information about three people who had been injured earlier in the settlement of Avdiivka. There was no information about civilians casualties.

Subjects: warcasualtiesKherson OblastDonetsk Oblast
