Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah facilities

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 00:42
Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah facilities
ISRAELI MILITARY. PHOTO: IDF ON TWITTER

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have launched retaliatory attacks against Hezbollah group targets.

Source: Israel Defence Forces (IDF)

Quote: "An IDF fighter jet and aircraft struck a number of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, including a military compound containing a weapons storage facility and military infrastructure."

Previously: On 9 November, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that troops from the Nahal Infantry Brigade had captured a Hamas stronghold known as Outpost 17 in western Jabaliya after 10 hours of fighting.

Background:

  • On 31 October, the IDF reported that its forces had attacked Hamas militants in an extensive network of Gaza tunnels. 
  • On 2 November, the IDF said ground forces had clashed with Hamas terrorist cells in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on the night of 1-2 November, killing dozens of militants. 
  • Engineering troops from the IDF launched a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip, which had already been entered by the IDF troops; over 100 tunnels were destroyed.
  • The IDF said they were operating inside the city of Gaza and surrounding it from several sides.
  • Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas, welcomed the large-scale attack on Israel on 7 October, during which civilians were killed en masse, and promised that the Palestinian terrorist group would repeat such attacks many times in the future until it destroyed Israel.

