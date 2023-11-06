Investigation into circumstances of deaths of 128th Brigade soldiers underway

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the deaths of soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast, as well as civilians, in a Russian attack during awards ceremony near the contact line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 3 November.

Source: SBI press service

Quote: "SBI officers registered criminal proceedings over the deaths of military personnel and civilians during the attack on a settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The SBI reported that the blast wave and debris damaged about 30 houses and outbuildings located near the site of the strike. Currently, SBI employees are conducting investigative actions to establish the details of the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

An internal investigation has also been initiated into the actions of military officials who organised the event to mark the Rocket Forces and Artillery Day near the front line.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Russia had struck a group of soldiers of the 128th Brigade in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:00 on 3 November. It was reported that more than 20 soldiers may have been killed. The soldiers were supposedly gathered in one place to be presented with awards to mark the Artillery Day.

On the evening of 4 November, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy.

A three-day mourning period was declared in Zakarpattia Oblast because of this strike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this tragedy could have been prevented. He stressed that an investigation is underway to provide the families of the deceased soldiers and society with honest answers as to how the tragedy occurred and whose orders were wrong.

On 6 November, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast confirmed the deaths of 19 soldiers from a Russian attack during celebrations near the frontline on 3 November.

