Ukraine's Armed Forces drive Russian unit out of occupied village with FPV drones

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 7 November 2023, 14:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces drive Russian unit out of occupied village with FPV drones
Screenshot: Video of the 108th Brigade

Shkoda FPV-drones forced a Russian unit to leave an occupied village, returning the settlement to the grey zone.

Source: 108th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Usually we would need active actions of assault units to drive the enemy out of the village, but this time the result was achieved by the coordinated actions of drones and artillery.

Several well-aimed strikes of FPV drones targeted the personnel of the enemy, which was located in one of the villages of the grey zone, after which the inhabitants of the swamps  [Russians – ed.] showed a gesture of goodwill (panicked retreat) and once again received several hits; and the highlight was the wrecked transport that came to pick up those orcs-losers [Russians – ed.]."

Details: The servicemen report that the village is once again in the grey zone, the Russian unit is defeated, and there are no losses in the ranks of Ukrainian defenders

Quote: "This once again confirms the idea that drones save the lives of our soldiers. And the conclusion is: donate to the fundraisers for drones and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Earlier: Ukroboronprom, a Ukrainian state-owned arms manufacturer, launched licensed production of three models of FPV drones from private companies.

