Russians claim to have shot down Ukrainian UAV over Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz has claimed that the Russian air defence system downed a Ukrainian drone on the night of 19-20 January.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Defence Forces of the Russian Defence Ministry has stopped a Ukrainian terrorist attack. An aircraft-type UAV was destroyed over the Klimovsky district."

Details: As usual, Bogomaz stated that there were no casualties or damage, while "operational and emergency services are working at the scene".

