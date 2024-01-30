All Sections
Russian Shaheds hit Kharkiv, causing fire

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 January 2024, 23:12
Russian Shaheds hit Kharkiv, causing fire
Shahed kamikaze drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 30 January, the Air Force reported that Russian Shaheds were spotted near the city of Kharkiv. Later, the authorities reported a strike in the city.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne

Details: Later, Syniehubov reported on explosions in the city and urged Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters.

Updated at 23:09: Terekhov reported that the Russians hit Kharkiv with a Shahed drone. Fire broke out on the site of the strike in a residential area. Information on casualties and destruction is being established.

Later, Syniehubov specified that Russians had sent at least six UAVs to the oblast. There is damage to civilian infrastructure.

At 23:25 (Kyiv time), Syniehubov noted that a private residential building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv was attacked. Damage was also reported in Slobidskyi district. Firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a shop. According to Syniehubov, only civilian infrastructure was damaged.

At 23:53 (Kyiv time), Syniehubov said that three civilians suffered light bruising and an acute stress reaction. Emergency medics provided assistance on the spot.

According to the police, a 85-year-old man received shrapnel wounds, a 44-year-old man received contusion, and a 58-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.

