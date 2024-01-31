All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians encourage students in occupied Crimea to work with FPV drones and join military

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:34
Russians encourage students in occupied Crimea to work with FPV drones and join military
Stock photo: Defense Express

The Russian occupiers are encouraging university students in occupied Crimea to become drone operators and join the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Students are recruited for courses on operating FPV drones. The training takes place at a training ground near Sevastopol. Upon completion of the courses, the participants are offered a contract with the Russian Army.

Advertisement:

In this way, the Russians are once again trying to solve their imperial problems at the expense of enslaved peoples and violate international law, which forbids the recruitment of the population of captured regions into the ranks of the occupation army."

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center called on everyone in occupied territories to ignore such initiatives. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeadronesoccupation
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Crimea
Ukrainian forces hit Russian radar station in occupied Crimea
Russians say they downed drone over Belbek in Crimea
Russians in Crimea introduce "special regime" at checkpoints
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: