Russians encourage students in occupied Crimea to work with FPV drones and join military

The Russian occupiers are encouraging university students in occupied Crimea to become drone operators and join the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Students are recruited for courses on operating FPV drones. The training takes place at a training ground near Sevastopol. Upon completion of the courses, the participants are offered a contract with the Russian Army.

In this way, the Russians are once again trying to solve their imperial problems at the expense of enslaved peoples and violate international law, which forbids the recruitment of the population of captured regions into the ranks of the occupation army."

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center called on everyone in occupied territories to ignore such initiatives.

