Putin claims Russia won't stop prisoner swaps with Ukraine over Il-76 crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not stop prisoner swaps with Ukraine. Putin had been asked whether the crash of an Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast would affect this process.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Putin: "Will this [the plane crash] stop the prisoner swaps or not? We will not stop the swaps – we need to get our guys back."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!