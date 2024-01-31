All Sections
Putin claims Russia won't stop prisoner swaps with Ukraine over Il-76 crash

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 31 January 2024, 16:46
Putin claims Russia won't stop prisoner swaps with Ukraine over Il-76 crash
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not stop prisoner swaps with Ukraine. Putin had been asked whether the crash of an Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast would affect this process.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Putin: "Will this [the plane crash] stop the prisoner swaps or not? We will not stop the swaps – we need to get our guys back."

Background:

