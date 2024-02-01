All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 February 2024, 02:22
Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London
Dmitry Ovsyannikov. Photo: The Insider

Various media reported that Dmitry Ovsyannikov, the former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol, has been detained in London.

Source: Radio Liberty with reference to The Times; The Insider; BBC Russian service

Details: Ovsyannikov is suspected of violating sanctions legislation. He is under arrest.

Advertisement:

Ovsyannikov was the head of the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol from 2017 to 2019. Before and after that, he was the Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade. In 2020, he was removed from his post and dismissed from the government, supposedly due to a scandal involving indecent behaviour at Izhevsk airport.

The Times said that Ovsyannikov was detained at his home in London.

Ovsyannikov will appear in court on 20 February. He is accused of circumventing sanctions and opening a London-based bank account, as well as making four payments totalling £65,000 and keeping £77,500 in cash.

Background: The UK imposed sanctions against Ovsyannikov at the end of 2020.

His assets were frozen.

He is being held in a London prison.

The BBC Russian Service noted that this is an unusual situation: those arrested for non-violent crimes are often released on bail.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SevastopoloccupationUKsanctions
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Sevastopol
Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak moved to occupied Sevastopol – photo
Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol stop water supply supposedly due to mud and declare days off
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Sevastopol
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: