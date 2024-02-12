All Sections
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister: Ukraine plans to improve training of drone operators

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 12 February 2024, 15:21
Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: Fedorov on Facebook

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, has said that Ukraine plans to improve its training curriculum for drone operators.

Source: Fedorov in an interview with Reuters

Details: The minister said that Ukraine has trained 20,000 drone operators since the launch of a grant programme for military training at private schools in early 2023.

There were 20 such schools, he added. 

Quote: "We pay for every military person who comes to these schools. Now we have a plan to turn this into a larger state program and separately to modernise, update several training centres and make them work at a high level." 

Background

  • On 6 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the drone forces.
  • Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of carrying out deep strikes at Russia in 2024, and there are already up to ten companies that produce drones capable of reaching Moscow and St. Petersburg.

