Ukraine will sign security guarantees with Germany at earliest convenience – Ukraine's ambassador

Olexii Makeiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Berlin, has said that Ukraine and Germany are working to sign a security guarantees agreement as soon as possible "at the earliest opportunity", and several rounds of talks have already taken place between the two teams.

Source: Makeiev, in an interview with Ukrinform, European Pravda reports

Quote from Makeiev: "We are preparing to sign a bilateral agreement at the earliest opportunity when the texts are ready."

He noted that several rounds of negotiations between the two teams have already taken place, and a large negotiation team led by Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Office of the President, has recently taken place in Berlin.

"The negotiating teams are working to make it happen as soon as possible," the diplomat said, commenting on press reports that the agreement could be signed this week on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Makeiev stressed that signing the agreement requires that both sides are ready and that the text is prepared.

Background:

German media previously reported that a draft agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Germany was ready and that the agreement itself could be signed in February.

According to sources, the signing is allegedly scheduled for 16 February during the Munich Security Conference.

In late January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hinted that the signing of the security guarantees agreement with Ukraine could soon be announced.

