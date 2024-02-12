All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine will sign security guarantees with Germany at earliest convenience – Ukraine's ambassador

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 16:12
Ukraine will sign security guarantees with Germany at earliest convenience – Ukraine's ambassador
Olexii Makeiev, Photo: Facebook

Olexii Makeiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Berlin, has said that Ukraine and Germany are working to sign a security guarantees agreement as soon as possible "at the earliest opportunity", and several rounds of talks have already taken place between the two teams.

Source: Makeiev, in an interview with Ukrinform, European Pravda reports

Quote from Makeiev: "We are preparing to sign a bilateral agreement at the earliest opportunity when the texts are ready."

Advertisement:

He noted that several rounds of negotiations between the two teams have already taken place, and a large negotiation team led by Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Office of the President, has recently taken place in Berlin.

"The negotiating teams are working to make it happen as soon as possible," the diplomat said, commenting on press reports that the agreement could be signed this week on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Makeiev stressed that signing the agreement requires that both sides are ready and that the text is prepared.

Background:

  • German media previously reported that a draft agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Germany was ready and that the agreement itself could be signed in February.
  • According to sources, the signing is allegedly scheduled for 16 February during the Munich Security Conference.
  • In late January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hinted that the signing of the security guarantees agreement with Ukraine could soon be announced.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyUkrainesecurity guarantees
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Germany
Rheinmetall starts building plant to produce artillery shells: Ukraine will receive hundreds of thousands
Police reveal details of murder of young Ukrainian basketball player in Germany
Killer of Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: