Kremlin-backed Russian news outlets have quoted Tucker Carlson, a notorious former American TV host who said after an interview with Putin that the Russian president was ready to end the war and "compromise".

Source: Carlson in a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai; Kremlin-appointed Russian news outlets RBC, RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: Carlson said that after the interview, Putin supposedly told him that he was ready to make a serious compromise on Ukraine.

Carlson added that he also spoke with Putin off the record after the interview. While having coffee, Carlson supposedly felt and understood that the Russian president was ready to compromise. He did not disclose all the details of the private conversation.

Quote from Carlson: "Of course, leaders of every country on this planet, other than maybe the United States during the unipolar period, are forced by the nature of their job to compromise. That’s what diplomacy is. And he [Putin] is among those."

Notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and said he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Carlson was the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News from 2016 to 2023, but in April 2023, he was fired without an official explanation from his employer.

In November, former US president Donald Trump said he was considering anti-Ukrainian TV host Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate and vice president.

