There are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, defence continues

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 February 2024, 15:55
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. Photo: CNN

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has said that as of 13:00 (Kyiv time) in the afternoon in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians have not blocked a single Ukrainian unit. The operation to defend the city continues.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "As of 13:00, there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka. In a difficult situation on the battlefield, when only ruins and a pile of broken bricks remain from the fortification, our priority is to save soldiers' lives. Thus, Ukrainian units with insignificant losses have withdrawn from their position on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka. In other threatening areas, if necessary, troops are also manoeuvring to move to newly prepared positions so they can continue destroying the Russian invaders and hold the defence of the city."

Details: The commander also spoke about the situation in Avdiivka as of 15:00 on Friday.

According to Tarnavskyi, the Avdiivka front is the hottest on the entire length of the Russian-Ukrainian contact line. Fierce fighting continues within Avdiivka. The Russians carry out massive bomb attacks day and night and do not stop attacking simultaneously from several fronts.

Ukrainian troops are using all available means to hold back the Russians. A planned reinforcement of units is underway.

Raid and strike operations are being carried out in the Avdiivka area to expand logistics corridors. The logistics are working. On the instructions of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the defenders of Avdiivka are being supplied with increased volumes of ammunition and other means of attack. The stable management of troops is ensured.

According to Tarnavskyi, the Russian army in the Avdiivka area is suffering huge losses of manpower. Over the course of 15 February, Russian losses across the operational zone of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group amounted to 711 people, the highest number of casualties this year. The lion's share of this number is the result of combat work by Ukrainian troops. In just one day, up to 500 Russians were killed here.

Quote: "In an attempt to gain an advantage on the battlefield, the enemy used insidious tactics in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant: as a result of the attack, they set fire to a tank containing naphthalene residue and started a fire in a bitumen resin storage warehouse. They are attempting to attack the Ukrainian defenders’ positions under the cover of thick smoke.

The Avdiivka defence operation continues. Hold the line! We will win!"

Background:

  • Earlier, Tarnavskyi reported that the Ukrainian defenders had withdrawn from the Zenit position to save lives and improve the operational situation. Currently, the regrouping of troops and reinforcement of units continues in Avdiivka.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in this situation where the Russian army is trying to capture Avdiivka, he has asked the military leadership to save the lives of the defenders of Ukraine above all.

