Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 February 2024, 22:27
Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured
Fire on Avdiivka Coke Plant on February 16. Screenshot: Third Assault Brigade

According to Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, heavy fighting continues in Avdiivka as of 21:00 on 16 February; the fire on the Avdiivka Coke Plant caused by Russian strikes is yet to be extinguished.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Heavy fighting continues in the city of Avdiivka. The enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling and large-scale bombing strikes, nearly wiping the city off the face of the earth.

The enemy sends all of its reserves into the assault, transferring them from other fronts, and attempts to squeeze our defence. Ukraine's defence forces continue to deter Russian invaders, who have a quantitative advantage in personnel, artillery, and aircraft."

Details: Tarnavskyi claims that Ukrainian troops have repelled over 30 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area since the start of the day. The aggressor launched 20 airstrikes and over 1,500 artillery attacks.

In addition to Avdiivka, the Russians targeted nearly 20 surrounding settlements with artillery and mortars, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, and Nevelske.

Quote: "Ukrainian soldiers manoeuvre from the destroyed positions, establishing new lines of defence.

I want to emphasise that saving our fighters' lives is our top priority. As a result, if necessary, they transition to new positions. Unfortunately, during one of these exits, several of our soldiers were captured. We will fight for the release of every one of our brothers-in-arms."

Details: The evacuation of the wounded is complicated by the ongoing shelling, but is going on nonetheless. The Avdiivka Coke Plant has been ablaze ever since ongoing Russian shelling caused a tank containing naphthalene residues and bitumen resin to catch fire in a warehouse.

Tarnavskyi claims that at the moment, Ukrainian defenders are receiving the necessary reserves and ammunition.

Quote: "Just to comprehend the extent of the enemy's offensive and 'meat-grinding'. The invaders' losses on the Tavriia front fall primarily on Avdiivka."

Background:

Earlier, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that as of 13:00 (Kyiv time), the Russians have not blocked a single Ukrainian unit in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The operation to defend the city continues.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that concerning the Russian army's attempt to capture Avdiivka, he has asked the military leadership to put the lives of Ukraine's defenders first.

Subjects: Avdiivka
Avdiivka
