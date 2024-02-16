Ukrainian soldier on situation in Avdiivka: Russians almost surrounded us, but couldn't close the ring

Russian troops almost surrounded the Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, but were unable to close the ring. The situation has now stabilised.

Source: Major Rodion Kudriashov, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, live on Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy almost surrounded us but failed to close the ring."

Details: According to him, the Ukrainian military fought in all directions. However, the 3rd Brigade and related units' successful raid-shock actions allowed them to "improve and stabilise the critical situation".

Kudriashov explained that the situation in the area of Avdiivka is extremely unfavourable, with the Russians outnumbering Ukrainian troops seven to one. But even so, they had very little success.

Earlier: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that as of 13:00 (Kyiv time) on 16 February, the Russians had not blocked a single Ukrainian unit in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The operation to defend the city continues.

Tarnavskyi also said that Ukraine’s forces moved away from Zenit, a key defence position in the south of Avdiivka, to save lives and improve the operational situation. The troops are currently regrouping and strengthening their ranks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that concerning the Russian army's attempt to capture Avdiivka, he has asked the military leadership to put the lives of Ukraine's defenders first.

