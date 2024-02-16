All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian soldier on situation in Avdiivka: Russians almost surrounded us, but couldn't close the ring

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 February 2024, 21:50
Ukrainian soldier on situation in Avdiivka: Russians almost surrounded us, but couldn't close the ring
Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops almost surrounded the Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, but were unable to close the ring. The situation has now stabilised.

Source: Major Rodion Kudriashov, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, live on Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy almost surrounded us but failed to close the ring."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, the Ukrainian military fought in all directions. However, the 3rd Brigade and related units' successful raid-shock actions allowed them to "improve and stabilise the critical situation".

Kudriashov explained that the situation in the area of Avdiivka is extremely unfavourable, with the Russians outnumbering Ukrainian troops seven to one. But even so, they had very little success.

Earlier: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that as of 13:00 (Kyiv time) on 16 February, the Russians had not blocked a single Ukrainian unit in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The operation to defend the city continues.

Tarnavskyi also said that Ukraine’s forces moved away from Zenit, a key defence position in the south of Avdiivka, to save lives and improve the operational situation. The troops are currently regrouping and strengthening their ranks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that concerning the Russian army's attempt to capture Avdiivka, he has asked the military leadership to put the lives of Ukraine's defenders first.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkawarArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
KAB-500 bombs make ceiling crumble: 3rd Assault Brigade posts video from cellars of Avdiivka Coke Plant – video
70 combat clashes in combat zone within 24 hours, Russians attempt to occupy Avdiivka – General Staff
There are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, defence continues
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: