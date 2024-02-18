All Sections
Russian pilot flies his damaged warplane towards village in Luhansk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 10:56
Burning Russian warplane. Photo: Screenshot

A Russian pilot has flown his severely damaged aircraft towards villages in Antratsyt hromada (Luhansk Oblast), the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration has reported [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The official reported that the warplane had first dropped several guided bomb units on Ukrainian defenders’ positions on 17 February.

Quote from Lysohor: "And when it [the aircraft] had been hit, he [the pilot] was thinking only about himself, as he was flying the damaged warplane.

That's why he flew the aircraft towards the settlements of Antratsyt hromada in occupied Luhansk Oblast, not into fields and forests.

Residents of the village of Diakove saw this Russian fighter jet killing civilians.

Reports say it crashed on the street where Liubov Mykolaivna lives [presumably, a local resident – ed.]."

Background:

Subjects: Luhansk Oblastoccupationwar
