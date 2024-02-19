Explosions rock occupied Makiivka: Local news outlets report strike on oil depot – photo, video
Monday, 19 February 2024, 11:44
Explosions were heard in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 19 February. A plume of black smoke rose over the city, and local media outlets reported that an oil depot had been hit.
Source: Radio Liberty; various Telegram channels
Details: Local residents reported that air defence systems were operating. In addition, several substations in the occupied town are supposedly cut off from the power grid.
Advertisement:
Neither the Russians nor the Ukrainian command have commented on the incident so far.
Support UP or become our patron!