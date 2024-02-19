Explosions rock occupied Makiivka: Local news outlets report strike on oil depot – photo, video

Explosions were heard in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 19 February. A plume of black smoke rose over the city, and local media outlets reported that an oil depot had been hit.

Source: Radio Liberty; various Telegram channels

Details: Local residents reported that air defence systems were operating. In addition, several substations in the occupied town are supposedly cut off from the power grid.

Neither the Russians nor the Ukrainian command have commented on the incident so far.

