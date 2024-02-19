All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock occupied Makiivka: Local news outlets report strike on oil depot – photo, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 February 2024, 11:44
Explosions rock occupied Makiivka: Local news outlets report strike on oil depot – photo, video
Photo: Screenshot from the video

Explosions were heard in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 19 February. A plume of black smoke rose over the city, and local media outlets reported that an oil depot had been hit.

Source: Radio Liberty; various Telegram channels

Details: Local residents reported that air defence systems were operating. In addition, several substations in the occupied town are supposedly cut off from the power grid.

Advertisement:
 

Neither the Russians nor the Ukrainian command have commented on the incident so far.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwaroccupation
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians intensify operations on Marinka and Kherson fronts – General Staff report
Russian forces shot two Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast – video
Prosecutor's Office reveals Russia struck Sloviansk and Kramatrosk with ballistics and Kh-22 missiles
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: