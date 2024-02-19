Russians conduct mop-up operation in occupied Avdiivka – Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces

Russian troops are conducting a mop-up operation in Avdiivka and are likely to redeploy some of their forces to other areas.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, in the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions on somewhat different fronts, except for Avdiivka, where the number of enemy attacks has decreased. The activity of enemy artillery and aviation has also slightly decreased.

Over the past day, 26 airstrikes were recorded in the entire operational area of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group. This is also a lot, but less than in previous days. In addition, 803 bombardments were recorded – half as many as during the hottest phase of the Avdiivka defence operation.

...The Russians are now conducting a mop-up in Avdiivka. They are likely to move some units to other fronts. But so far, it hasn’t taken much time for this to happen."

Details: Lykhovii added that the Russian troops are trying to attack Ukrainian positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. He said that the situation there is dynamic. The Russian army is inflicting heavy fire damage on Ukrainian forces.

Background:

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Russia's losses in Avdiivka were seven times higher than Ukraine's.

