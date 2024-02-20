All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian intelligence comments on death in Spain of defector who surrendered helicopter to Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 February 2024, 11:43
Russian intelligence comments on death in Spain of defector who surrendered helicopter to Ukraine
pilot Maxim Kuzminov. Photo: Ukrinform

Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin has stated that Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who was found dead in Spain, was already "morally dead".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Naryshkin’s statement

Details: Naryshkin called Kuzminov a traitor and added that he "already became morally dead when he was planning his dirty and terrible crime."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • It was reported on 23 August 2023 that a Russian Mi-8 helicopter had ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-running special operation. 
  • The pilot of the Mi-8 was Maxim Kuzminov, 28. He received a reward of US$500,000 in hryvnias.
  • The Russians have repeatedly threatened to kill Kuzminov as a "traitor".
  • On Monday, it was reported that the Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who transferred a Russian Mi-8 helicopter to Ukrainian territory in the summer of 2023, was found dead in Spain.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
US prepares sanctions against Russia due to Navalny's death
Russian Defence Minister boasts significant increase in tank and UAV production
Russian Defence Minister claims Russia doesn't intend to deploy nukes in space
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: