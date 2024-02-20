Russian intelligence comments on death in Spain of defector who surrendered helicopter to Ukraine

Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin has stated that Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who was found dead in Spain, was already "morally dead".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Naryshkin’s statement

Details: Naryshkin called Kuzminov a traitor and added that he "already became morally dead when he was planning his dirty and terrible crime."

Background:

It was reported on 23 August 2023 that a Russian Mi-8 helicopter had ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-running special operation.

The pilot of the Mi-8 was Maxim Kuzminov, 28. He received a reward of US$500,000 in hryvnias.

The Russians have repeatedly threatened to kill Kuzminov as a "traitor".

On Monday, it was reported that the Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who transferred a Russian Mi-8 helicopter to Ukrainian territory in the summer of 2023, was found dead in Spain.

