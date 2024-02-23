Commander-in-Chief initiates audit of Defence Forces as some units never been deployed to frontline

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is conducting an audit of the entire Defence Forces, as there are units that have never been on the front line in the two years of the war.

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party faction, on the air of the Topic with Moseichuk programme

Quote from Arakhamiia: "Mr Syrskyi is currently conducting an audit of the entire Defence Forces. Why? Because for two consecutive years, there have been reports that there are brigades or units that have been on the war front without rotation, while there are units that have never been on the front line at all. The army comprises 900,000; approximately 300,000 are actively engaged in combat with rotation, so where are the remaining 600,000?"

Details: Arakhamiia states that during the audit, 8,000 individuals have already been identified as "simply seconded to the General Staff and not involved in combat." He believes that this number will be much higher after the audit is completed.

Arakhamiia added that these personnel identified by the audit have already received the necessary orders, and they are currently being prepared to reinforce the forces on the front line.

Background: On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with parliamentarians from the Servant of the People faction. According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, "regarding mobilisation, the president stated that Syrskyi is currently conducting an extensive audit of who is where, as it was discovered that many of those who should have been at the front were not."

