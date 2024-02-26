Russian forces ramp up airstrikes and assaults on Tavriia front

Russian forces have been pressing on the Tavriia front, while Ukrainian troops are reinforcing the defence line near the war-torn town of Avdiivka so as to prevent further Russian advance and inflict the greatest possible losses on the Russian occupying army.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces (OSGF), on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy is stepping up the number of airstrikes in the OSGF operational area (45 airstrikes occurred over the past 24 hours alone) and assault operations (72 skirmishes took place, the most in the past two weeks). The Russians also launched 897 artillery attacks and 83 strikes involving loitering munitions.

The enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 40 times on the Marinka front alone, 25 times near Avdiivka and six near Zaporizhzhia.

We are reinforcing the defence line on the Avdiivka front, organising the defence of settlements west of Avdiivka to prevent the further advance of the Russians and inflict the highest possible losses [on the Russian occupying army]."

Details: The General noted that the total Russian casualties across the entire operational area of the Tavria OSGF amounted to 447 soldiers on 25 February. The vast majority of them were observed in Donetsk Oblast, in particular near Avdiivka.

Meanwhile, saving the lives of soldiers in challenging circumstances on the battlefield is a priority for Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Russian losses in weapons and hardware amounted to 62 units, excluding 266 UAVs. This includes 13 tanks, 32 armoured combat vehicles, two artillery systems, and 15 motor vehicles that have been damaged or destroyed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed one ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians.

