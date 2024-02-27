All Sections
3rd Assault Brigade on situation around Avdiivka: The Russians are on offensive day and night

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 February 2024, 14:41
3rd Assault Brigade on situation around Avdiivka: The Russians are on offensive day and night
Photo: 3rd Assault Brigade

The situation in Avdiivka is very complex; the Russians are actively conducting offensive operations both during the day and at night.

Source: Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, on Telegram

Quote: "The situation near Avdiivka is very challenging. The enemy continues to carry out active offensive operations both during the day and at night."

Details: Zhorin stated that the main front where the Russians are currently exerting pressure is the line of settlements Berdychiv-Orlivka, and there are also intense battles around Krasnohorivka. The Russians are attempting to gain a foothold in the captured territories with a lot of infantry.

At the same time, the military emphasised that both the 3rd Assault Brigade and some other Ukrainian units are not just on the defensive, but are also implementing counterattack measures.

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka. At the time, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), claimed that Ukrainian troops had consolidated their positions on new defensive lines on the Avdiivka front in Donetsk Oblast. The Armed Forces suffered losses, with some of the soldiers going missing or being captured.
  • On 24 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Lastochkyne.
  • On 25 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had withdrawn to the western outskirts of Lastochkyne, where they took up "prepared defensive positions", but on 26 February, he confirmed their withdrawal from Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Orlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line.
  • On 26 February, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops were advancing west and northwest of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, having captured the villages of Stepove and Sieverne after Lastochkyne.

Read also: The last days of Avdiivka: what led to the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city and how it took place

Avdiivka
Russian troops capture two more villages west of Avdiivka
Russian forces ramp up airstrikes and assaults on Tavriia front
Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Lastochkyne and reinforce new frontier
