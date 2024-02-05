All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk and Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at night

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 5 February 2024, 08:30
Russians attack Kupiansk and Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at night
Aftermath of attacks in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Russian troops have attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the night of 4-5 February and dropped aerial bombs on the village of Horiane on Sunday evening.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: In total, during the past day, about 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Vesele, Khatyshche, Budarky, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others.

The Russians increased airstrikes; during the day they hit Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatnie, Velykyi Burluk, Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Pishchane.

At 10:25, the Russian military struck the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district.

A substation and a private house were damaged as a result of attacks on the village of Vasylivka in the Kupiansk district at 11:00. There were no casualties.

At 12:06, the Russians attacked the city of Vovchansk. Glazing and the facade of the administration building, the roof and the ceiling of the Administrative Service Centre building were damaged. Four private houses were affected too. There were no casualties.

At 14:00, the Russians struck the village of Kolodiazne in the Kupiansk district with guided aerial bombs. A two-storey apartment building was destroyed.

At 20:30, an administrative building, a warehouse and a workshop of an agro-business were damaged; agricultural machinery was destroyed; and there was damage to power grids as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Horiane in the Kupiansk district by two guided aerial bombs. The windows and fence of the nearby residential building were also damaged.

At 23:15, a private house was damaged as a result of an attack on the city of Kupiansk. No casualties were reported.

At 23:27, the Russians struck the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattackwar
