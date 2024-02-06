Border deal including assistance for Ukraine could face "death by committee" in US Senate

The compromise deal on immigration regulation, which includes funding for Ukraine, is almost on the rocks in the US Senate due to reduced support from Republicans.

Details: Sen. James Lankford, the key Republican in the tough border deal negotiations, expects a procedural vote on the deal scheduled for Wednesday to fail as his colleagues say they need more time to review and amend the bill. He called the project a "work in progress".

Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee and a strong supporter of assistance to Ukraine, called the deal proposal "dead".

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who supported the bill, said discussions would continue on Tuesday.

The source noted that at a meeting of Republican senators, he told colleagues they should vote against it on Wednesday if they needed more time to consider the bill.

Wednesday's blocking of a procedural vote raises the probability that the bill will be delayed for an unspecified period - at least for the duration of the two-week Senate break, which will begin later this week.

On the other hand, one of the Senate negotiation participants, Democrat Chris Murphy, expressed optimism that the vote will "absolutely" take place.

Former US President and likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump urged the Senate not to approve a compromise agreement on migration regulation that includes additional funding for Ukraine.

Recently at a US Senate session, a bipartisan border security bill worth US$118 billion was introduced, which also includes assistance for Ukraine and Israel.

Meanwhile, Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced that he will not put to a vote the US$118 billion border security bill presented in the Senate.

