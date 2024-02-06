All Sections
21 polar explorers serving in Ukraine's Defence Forces – Education Minister

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 February 2024, 11:25
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

21 Ukrainian polar explorers are currently serving their country in the Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Oksen Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science, on Facebook

Quote: "Currently, 21 polar explorers are defending Ukraine and our independence. The contingent of 'combat penguins' includes medics, artillerymen, intelligence officers, liaisons, assault troops, bomb disposal experts, divers and other military specialists."

Details: Lisovyi recalled that 28 years ago, on 6 February, the newly-independent nation of Ukraine acquired its own Antarctic station.

"Despite our scientists, engineers, and other specialists actively participating in Antarctic research during the Soviet period, [countries other than Russia] weren’t allocated any of the Soviet Union’s Antarctic stations upon its dissolution. When Ukraine requested one, Russia simply refused, appropriating all the stations for itself (along with the scientific achievements accumulated). 

However, we did manage to obtain a station in the end. In the early 1990s, the United Kingdom decided to sell us its Faraday Antarctic base [for the token sum of one pound]... Faraday became the Vernadsky Research Base," the Minister of Education recalled.

Details: Lisovyi emphasised that Ukraine is currently one of the few countries that genuinely influences the management of Antarctica. The continent belongs to no one, and is governed jointly under the Antarctic Treaty.

"World-class science is being done in Antarctica, and we are a part of it. I take pride in and express gratitude to the team at the National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine, which, despite the challenges of war, continues essential research and observation, maintains crucial infrastructure, and ensures the operation of the 28th expedition," summed up the Minister of Education.

Subjects: Ukraine
