Consequences of nighttime Russian attack on Odesa revealed

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 8 February 2024, 03:10
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

As a result of a nighttime drone attack on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Odesa, an unfinished residential building and an educational facility have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An enemy drone has struck an unfinished residential building, windows have been broken.

A building of an educational facility has been damaged as well – the roof, overlap and windows were broken. There were no fires."

Details: Kiper added that no one had been killed or injured.

