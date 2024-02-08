Consequences of nighttime Russian attack on Odesa revealed
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 03:10
As a result of a nighttime drone attack on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Odesa, an unfinished residential building and an educational facility have been damaged.
Source: Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "An enemy drone has struck an unfinished residential building, windows have been broken.
Advertisement:
A building of an educational facility has been damaged as well – the roof, overlap and windows were broken. There were no fires."
Details: Kiper added that no one had been killed or injured.
Support UP or become our patron!