Russia, Iran and China to hold joint military exercises in Indian Ocean

Russia, Iran, and China will conduct naval and aerial exercises in the Indian Ocean.

Source: Reuters

Details: Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday released a statement announcing the joint exercise, known as Maritime Security Belt – 2024. It will include warships and aircraft, Russian state media report.

Russian ships have reportedly arrived in Iran to participate in exercises in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The primary goal is to "work out the safety of maritime economic activity".

Representatives of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Oman, India, and South Africa's naval forces will be present to watch the three countries' exercises.

On 15-19 March 2023, Russia, Iran, and China conducted naval exercises called Maritime Security Belt – 2023 in the Gulf of Oman. Russia was represented by a Northern Fleet detachment, which included the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the medium-sized sea tanker Kama.

