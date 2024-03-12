Russians drop aerial bomb on residential building in Kupiansk – photo
Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 06:50
Russians have dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, on the night of 11-12 March.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The strike destroyed a five-storey residential building.
Advertisement:
The explosion also caused several fires.
Quote: "Three apartments from the ground floor to the second floor in one entrance and another apartment in another entrance of the building were on fire. The total area of the fires was 150 square metres."
Details: Rescue workers reported that as of 04:15, the fire had been extinguished.
Support UP or become our patron!