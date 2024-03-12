All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on residential building in Kupiansk – photo

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 March 2024, 06:50
Russians drop aerial bomb on residential building in Kupiansk – photo
The aftermath of a Russian aerial bomb attack in Kupiansk. Photo: State Emergency Service

Russians have dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, on the night of 11-12 March.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The strike destroyed a five-storey residential building.

The explosion also caused several fires.

Quote: "Three apartments from the ground floor to the second floor in one entrance and another apartment in another entrance of the building were on fire. The total area of the fires was 150 square metres."

Details: Rescue workers reported that as of 04:15, the fire had been extinguished.

 
The aftermath of a Russian aerial bomb attack in Kupiansk
Photo: State Emergency Service
 
The aftermath of a Russian aerial bomb attack in Kupiansk
Photo: State Emergency Service

