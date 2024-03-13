Freedom of Russia Legion posts video of destruction of Russian command post – photo, video

Military volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps have posted a video showing UAVs destroying a Russian command post in their fight against the Russians.

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion; Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC)

Details: The Legion has posted a video showcasing the destruction of a Russian command post and shared footage from Tyotkino, which the fighters managed to take control of on 12 March.

Легіон "Свобода Росії" опублікував відео зі знищенням російського пункту управління pic.twitter.com/F6iIlHvF71 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the Russian Volunteer Corps shared a video of "FPV drones from the RVC UAV unit attacking the Russians".

RVC Commander Denis Nikitin, alias White Rex, stated in a comment to UP that the military volunteers will continue the operation. Nikitin said that fighters primarily use captured Russian weapons during their raids.

The operations are being carried out in coordination with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian intelligence, but Nikitin emphasised that the actions of the Russian Volunteer Corps within the territory of the Ukrainian state border are solely their own initiative and planning.

The scale increases with each new operation on the territory of Russia, Nikitin said: "More artillery, more equipment, more people, more global tasks." Russian volunteers are also trying to improve logistics and coordination with other units of Russian volunteers.

Background:

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion have reported that they have crossed the Russian border. The military volunteer groups have posted an address online, and a video has appeared on Telegram channels purporting to show military personnel firing their weapons on Russian territory.

Military volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion are claiming to have taken full control of the Russian town of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion are advancing in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, fighting and inflicting losses upon the Russian Armed Forces, said Alexei (aka Liutyk) Baranovsky, a volunteer soldier of the Freedom of Russia Legion.

