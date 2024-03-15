Putin reacts to fighting in Russian Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, threatens with retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the goal of the fighting in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, Russia, was to disrupt the so-called presidential elections in Russia and "it will not go unpunished".

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlets TASS and RIA Novosti

Quote: "With the goal of disrupting the voting process and intimidating people the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime planned and is trying to conduct a number of unlawful, demonstrative armed actions. These actions manifest themselves as attacks on peaceful settlements in the territory of Russia. About 95% of missiles and projectiles are destroyed by our air defence.

Nevertheless, some civilians have been injured. They all and their families will receive all the necessary help and support. The enemy will not go unpunished for these strikes."

Details: Putin also claimed at the meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council that the events in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts aimed to "disrupt the elections in Russia".

Background:

On the morning of 14 March, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, claimed that Russian air defence assets and personnel shot down eight airborne targets over the city of Belgorod and the surrounding district of the same name. At the same time, Russian Telegram news outlets are reporting an alleged attempt by a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" to enter the territory of the oblast, but Russian volunteer soldiers who are fighting on Ukraine's side said that it was them attacking military targets in Russia. They explained that they were forced to open fire because Russia continues to hit peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

Afterwards, Denis Nikitin, the leader and founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), stated that anti-regime Russian military volunteers would open fire on military targets in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts within an hour and a half.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, consisting of Russian volunteer soldiers fighting on the side of Ukraine, posted a video featuring burning buildings and reported that they destroyed two Russian ammunition storage points in the village of Tyotkino, in Russia's Kursk Oblast. At the same time, the governor of Kursk Oblast said that "Ukrainian terrorists" were supposedly breaking into the oblast, while the Russian Guard claimed that it was "repelling an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs".

