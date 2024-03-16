About 80 combat clashes occurred on front line – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 78 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past day, most of them on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 March

Details: A total of 78 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past 24 hours.

In total, the Russians launched 10 missile strikes and 68 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 89 times.

Over the past day, the settlements of Popivka, Vilne, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka and Dmytrivka (Sumy Oblast); Baranivka, Zolochiv, Pokaliane and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Nadiia and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Siversk, Semenivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under airstrikes.

About 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian troops, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to restrain Russia near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops 24 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Russian forces conducted three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed two out of two Russian Shahed attack UAVs in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 March 2024.

