All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Authorities of Russian town of Grayvoron urge citizens to leave Belgorod Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 March 2024, 11:24
Authorities of Russian town of Grayvoron urge citizens to leave Belgorod Oblast
Photo: Viacheslav Gladkovʼs Telegram channel

The head of the Grayvoronsky District in Russia's Belgorod Oblast has called on fellow Russians to leave nearby settlements in the region bordering Ukraine.

Source: Gennady Bondarev, the Head of the Grayvoronsky District, on his Telegram channel

A few hours after posting this message, Bondarev deleted it.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I appeal to those who remain in the border settlements of the district. The situation remains tense. I ask you to make the right decision and temporarily leave the border areas...

Once again, this applies only to border settlements."

Details: Bondarev also said that residents of Yaroslavl Oblast are ready to accept those temporarily forced to leave their homes. They also suggest organising an evacuation from Belgorod Oblast to Yaroslavl Oblast: "We will try to deliver food to residents [of border settlements], but this depends on the operational situation."

Recently, Viacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said that roadblocks would be set up at the entrances to seven border settlements in the oblast, where Russian border guards, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local administrative officials will be on duty. Among these seven settlements was the city of Grayvoron.

Previously: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports that the authorities of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation decided to evacuate local residents due to a military operation carried out by anti-regime Russian volunteer soldiers.

DIU intercepted a conversation between a local resident and the police, which confirmed that the population of the town of Grayvoron was being evacuated.

Gladkov stated that 9,000 children were being evacuated from Belgorod and the border areas of the oblast.

Background:

  • Fighting has been underway between the Russian military and armed Russian volunteers who are fighting on the side of Ukraine, namely the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion. The faceoffs began on 12 March 2024 in the border areas of the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.
  • On 13 March, Russian volunteer soldiers issued a joint statement announcing attacks on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk and calling on local residents to evacuate.
  • Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps called on all residents in Kursk and Bryansk oblasts who did not have time or could not evacuate to head for shelters immediately.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaattackwar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
Russia spends about US$390 million on latest missile attack on Kyiv
Poland scrambles aircraft during Russian missile strike on Ukraine
Russia loses another 750 soldiers and 26 artillery systems
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: