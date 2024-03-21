All Sections
Russian attack on capital and Kyiv Oblast on 21 March: 74 buildings damaged

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 March 2024, 20:33
Russian attack on capital and Kyiv Oblast on 21 March: 74 buildings damaged
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that the morning missile attack on the capital damaged 69 private and five multi-storey buildings, two specialised secondary schools, and 14 vehicles in the region.

Source: Kravchenko on Facebook

Quote: "The number of damaged buildings has increased. As of 18:00, 69 private houses were damaged. Most of the buildings have partially broken windows, сut doors, damaged roofs and walls. There are also almost completely destroyed homes. In addition, several apartments in the region's five high-rise buildings were damaged."

Details: In addition, Kravchenko reports that falling debris damaged the facades, windows, and fences of two specialised secondary schools in the region. Currently, classes will be held online.

The wreckage also caused damage to 14 vehicles and 11 non-residential facilities, including a medical laboratory, fences, garages and utility rooms

Kravchenko reported that four people have been injured as a result of the attack so far. One of them is a woman, 50, who was admitted to the ophthalmology department with an eye wound, multiple facial abrasions and hand injuries. The woman underwent an operation. Doctors assess her condition as stable and moderately severe.

Other people who were injured in the attack were also given the necessary medical treatment. Three people refused to be hospitalised.

Background: 

  • A Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March caused fires, and missile debris fell on a kindergarten building, a residential building and a transformer substation in three city districts. 13 people have been injured.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians attacked the capital with two Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defence units.
  • In addition, four people were injured, fires broke out in various areas, and residential buildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Subjects: missile strikeKyiv Oblast
