Ukraine on fire: State Emergency Service shows consequences of Russian strikes – photo, video

Rescue workers continue to deal with the aftermath of Russia's massive attack in various oblasts of Ukraine, with five people killed by Russian strikes, a number of fires breaking out, and the destruction of critical infrastructure and residential buildings.

Details: The Russians targeted energy infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring an employee at one of the facilities. Preliminary data indicates that approximately 700,000 consumers remain without power.

A fire train was involved to extinguish the fire.

Invincibility centres [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts -ed.] are operating on the basis of fire and rescue units.

Ten people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack, and three others are still missing. Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed as a result of an attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant.

Emergency workers are conducting search and rescue operations at one of the affected areas in the private housing area in Zaporizhzhia.

It is also reported that the clearing of the destroyed structures at one of the critical infrastructure facilities is ongoing.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, firefighters extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility caused by a Russian attack.

Preliminary information indicates that two people were injured at the scene.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks caused a fire in a non-residential building in one of the settlements of Shostka district.

The fire threatened to spread to a nearby religious building and outbuildings, but firefighters quickly extinguished it.

In Khmelnytskyi, two people were killed and eight were injured in the Russian attack.

The Russians attacked infrastructure facilities and residential areas of the city and oblast with Shahed drones and missiles.

It is reported that a young woman, 21, was rescued from the rubble of the building.

Previously: A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March has left at least five civilians dead, with 16 others injured (other sources say this number is as high as 16) and three missing.

On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.

Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fire broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.

Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian buildings.

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast.

Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

The Russians also hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.

